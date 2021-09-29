Facebook brings Reels to its main application

After just over a month since Facebook extended the Facebook Reels tests to users in the United States, as of today, Facebook Reels, which is renamed Reels on Facebook, becomes a official feature for all users in the United States.

The new feature is coming from today both Android users and iOS users of this market, having creative tools similar to those in Instagram Reels to create and share their short videos both on their walls and in the groups where they participate, and where other users can also interact through comments, “likes” , etc.



In this last aspect, Facebook has indicated that is developing a new “Single Theme” setting for group admins that will make it easier for group members to share their own Reel creations in those groups.

To combat the rise of TikTok

Facebook will do whatever it takes to enable Facebook Reel creators to reach more users across the platform. In this sense, the company will make recommendations of the most prominent creators on the walls of all users, and even launch a new exclusive section within the walls to facilitate the discovery of creators, attending in any case to the interests of the users themselves.

Secondly, Facebook has started testing the ability to make Instagram Reels recommendations to Facebook users, where the creators of Instagram Reels will have an option that enables this possibility, and which is currently being tested with a small group of creators of Instagram Reels.

In this way, Reels will stop being exclusive to Instagram to become a function of the main Facebook application, trying to beat TikTok in its own territory, in that of short videos, also taking advantage of the fact that almost half of content consumption on Facebook points to videos.

In this war, Facebook also wants to encourage the creation of more content. To do this, they are launching a new bonus program called Reels Play, which will allow Reels creators on Facebook to earn money from their video views, which will pay eligible creators based on their video performance., and that will be available on both Facebook and Instagram, and that for now is available by invitation, according to the company.

Looking to the future, new monetization options will be arriving, in addition to also reaching the “immersive and full-screen ads” to help companies and smaller brands to connect “with new audiences.”

Facebook is getting quite ambitious in this regard, clearly looking to try to prevent the loss of positions in the face of the unstoppable rise of TikTok. You’ll make it? We will see.

