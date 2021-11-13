Facebook announces new features to earn money with groups

Facebook announced a number of new shopping features on the platform. Some of them will be implemented in groups so that members can access certain products from the same community.

And at the same time, it offers administrators a new way to promote the products of their page, either to monetize their entrepreneurship or to support some type of organization.

Stores reach Facebook groups

One of the added shopping functions allows group administrators to set up a store with its associated Facebook page. For example, if you visit the OctoNation group you will see that “Store” is added among the top options, with a similar dynamic to that shown in the image above.

This allows group members, or any visitor, to view all available products associated with the OctoNation website. In this case, users will find octopus-related souvenirs and stickers.

The idea is that the store makes it easier for group members to buy items related to the hobby, theme or passion they have in common. On the other hand, an interesting dynamic of this function is that all the money from the store goes to the group administrator. That is, the administrators are the ones who decide how to use the profits. So this function can have different purposes.

It gives the group community a way to support an organization by purchasing the products that are promoted through the group store. For example, in the case of OctoNation, the profits from the group store go to your organization

Or it can be a way of recognizing the work of the group’s moderators and administrators by buying an item that they add to the store, and giving back for the time they spend in the community. On the other hand, Facebook also mentioned “group product recommendations” as a tool to make it easier for users to access those articles they are looking for and an opportunity to tag them and send them to the Facebook store.