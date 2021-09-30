Facebook announces cross-chat between Instagram and Facebook

Facebook has announced new functionalities for your social networks, including cross chats. Yesterday it was confirmed that the Instagram reels would be able to be taken to Facebook without complications, and now new “collaborations” between the two best-known FB networks are being confirmed.

When talking about Facebook chat the real reference is Messenger, the independent application. Now we can invite groups of people from both apps and everyone can communicate with each other, send emojis, videos and the rest of the files that can be communicated in any app.

Between Facebook and Instagram

In this same update, the surveys will reach private messages, so we can vote on where to go to eat with the groups of friends on Instagram and Messenger. And to order everything well now we can choose the friends who will go to the chat box, which ones will have to send a request message first and who cannot contact you.

There are also themes for the chats of both applications, Facebook announced two: Cotagecore, an inspiring theme in the pastoral world and another by J Balvin themed from his new album.

Finally, there is an exclusive function for Instagram, it is about being able to share posts from the feed directly in an Instagram video call. When starting one with one or more friends, we can select a publication from the feed and reproduce it if it is a video. Everyone present on the call will be able to view the same content at the same time.

Shareable content includes exclusive videos from Travis Baker, Cardio B, and Steve Aoki.