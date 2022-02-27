Tech NewsApps

Facebook and Twitter restricted in Russia, as well as ads

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The recent situation in Russia has caused the country to start limiting information. Now the possibility of citizens receiving information about the Ukrainian armed conflict through Twitter and Facebook is minimal.

Limitation to Facebook and Twitter

Regarding the situation in Russia, both Facebook and Twitter are experiencing a throttling. These networks are being managed with a low profile, in a certain way censored. Apparently was under response to the decision to limit misleading advertising on its platforms.

Last Friday the 25th, Facebook declared that would prevent Russia’s state media from advertising or being able to monetize content. Facebook’s head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher also said on Twitter that Facebook was going to implement this policy. This was to happen over the weekend, as well as insisting that the Meta-owned social network would continue to add warnings to Russian state media accounts.

On the same Friday, Twitter also spoke out, saying it was “temporarily pausing ads in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and not misrepresented by ads.” Twitter also added that it was “proactively reviewing tweets for platform manipulation.”

Russian statement

Russia responded to social media platforms to varying degrees. In the case of Facebook, the Russian communications and technology regulator Roskomandzor partially blocked access, amid complaints of censorship. This was reported by Reuters.

Regulator’s statement he claims he asked Meta to lift the restrictions and explain why they were put in place in the first place. He also accused Facebook of violating “human rights and fundamental freedoms” with these new restrictive policies.

The President of Global Affairs of Facebook, Nick Clegg, placed in a tweet what Russia asked Facebook to stop fact checking and to apply labels to the contents of state media. “We refuse,” Clegg wrote.

Coming into Saturday, Twitter users in Russia could see that the service was quite slow. BBCNews and the Internet connectivity monitoring service netblocks as well found that networks are being throttled, limited and censored. Roskomandzor had not yet issued a statement on Twitter at the time of publication.

Can there be more restrictions?

The restrictions in Russia do not apply to Ukraine, as they still have a functional internet and communications infrastructure. It remains to be seen whether further crackdowns will be applied against Twitter, Facebook and other tech companies like Apple, as they are required by Russian law to open local offices or face restrictions, or an outright ban. Now, by reestablishing these offices, companies potentially expose themselves to further demands from the Russian government.

Now, in the case of Apple has already blocked access to Apple Pay in Russia for certain banks. The fact occurred as a result of the American and European sanctions, although it could be forced to stop sales of hardware depending on the evolution of the sanctions. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Federov has also contacted Apple asking it to block Russians from accessing the App Store.

Previous articleSo you can get 6 free months of Tinder Plus in 2022
Next articleSamsung at MWC 2022: follow today’s presentation live and on video with us
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Reviews

Samsung at MWC 2022: follow today’s presentation live and on video with us

We are already in the middle of MWC 2022 and the presentations do not stop happening....
Apps

Facebook and Twitter restricted in Russia, as well as ads

The recent situation in Russia has caused the country to start limiting information. Now the possibility of...
Huawei

So you can get 6 free months of Tinder Plus in 2022

Even if you're not an expert on the subject of dating apps for flirting and dating, chances are...
Tech News

Noticias Guía: Montaje de un PC asequible para jugar con trazado de rayos activado Parece increíble, pero por fin ha llegado el día. Ya podemos montar...

Parece increíble, pero por fin ha llegado el día. Ya podemos montar un PC barato para jugar a...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.