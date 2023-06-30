Facebook and Instagram: Meta explains how AI suggests content in its apps

- Advertisement -

We recently saw that Instagram is testing a chatbot with artificial intelligence (AI), but it is not new that Meta's social networks use this feature. AI has also been employed on Facebook for a long time to suggest what you should see when you access them and today Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, explained how this works. Meta's idea is to make more transparent how publications appear in feed, Reels and Stories in their apps. For this, a post on the company's official website lists 22 card systems that indicate how its artificial intelligence acts in these applications.

Although it seems trivial to some. This transparency aims to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act, which will come into force in 2024. It defines that social networks show how their algorithms suggest content to users and prohibits targeted ads with the following themes: Religion;

Sexual orientation;

Ethnicity;

Political affiliation. In the publication, Meta gave several examples of how its AI works and one of them is about the Facebook feed, which is formed in two steps: Gathers top posts from friends and pages you follow; Analyzes input signals like who created the post, how you reacted to it, and how many of your friends liked it.

This recipe will provide the artificial intelligence with signals to classify and indicate publications that you might be interested in. In addition, Facebook also offers feedback buttons in the 3-dot menu on each post, where you can choose to unfollow someone or a page, or less about a subject. On some posts you can also select “why am I seeing this?” to understand what led the AI ​​to suggest that post. See an example below: