Facebook abandons the project to create Libra, its own cryptocurrency

By: Brian Adam

Date:

In June 2019, Facebook, today renamed Meta, made public what was one of its most ambitious projects to date. It was a cryptocurrency called Libra that was theoretically going to be backed by a consortium of large multinational companies.

Facebook has officially given up on further developing Libra, a cryptocurrency project that was never launched due to regulatory problems.

In this way, Facebook intended to provide financial services to these companies and extend its digital currency in the flourishing sector of cryptocurrencies. Now, less than three years after that announcement, Facebook has made it official that it is abandoning the Libra project.

Libra was initially going to see the light in 2020, but a series of setbacks and regulatory pressure postponed its coming-out. After numerous attempts to revive the project, Facebook has decided to give it up. this very week has dissolved and sold the intellectual property on Silvergate Capital Corporation, the company through which he was developing Libra. The sale has netted Facebook $182 million.

Huawei focuses on Europe and Italy: a new flagship store in the Bel Paese is coming

From the beginning, the Libra project has been in the crosshairs of legislators and the financial sector. In fact, some of the companies that initially supported Libra, such as Visa and Mastercard, decided to withdraw from the project due to legal doubts and reluctance about its viability.

Facebook, whose activity in recent years has been marked by numerous controversies, is not trustworthy for the main players in the monetary world, whether state or private. The recent publication of the “Facebook Papers”, with the consequent change of the company’s name to try to ward off criticism, has finished burying the cryptocurrency project.

From Facebook they complain that the US federal authorities have boycotted the Libra project. As they say, the regulators have not heeded their attitude of dialogue and their predisposition to introduce changes in Libra.

