Face ID under the screen with a perforated design to …

Following the rumors, the well-known leaker DylanDKT has corroborated the latest information on the expected iPhone 14 Pro models with perforated screen. Based on information provided by Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman, DylanDKT indicates that all information is indeed true. Will it be fulfilled in September 2022?
The iPhone 14 Pro will face a new change focused on the screen and Face ID
In a tweet posted a few hours ago, DylanDKT indicates that Face ID will be under the screen of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Sensor functionality will not be affected by this change. It is surprising since Apple, years ago, showed that Face ID needed a large notch for all sensors attached to and around the camera.
I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change.
– Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022
It seems that Apple was able to overcome one of the greatest challenges it had since that date. Face ID is one of the most important and effective facial recognition technologies on the market. It has been so successful that Apple has made progress through apps and as an alternative to passwordless logins.