Apple

Tech Giants

Tech News Face ID under the screen with a perforated design to …

Following the rumors, the well-known leaker DylanDKT has corroborated the latest information on the expected iPhone 14 Pro models with perforated screen. Based on information provided by Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman, DylanDKT indicates that all information is indeed true. Will it be fulfilled in September 2022? The iPhone 14 Pro will face a new change focused on the screen and Face ID In a tweet posted a few hours ago, DylanDKT indicates that Face ID will be under the screen of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Sensor functionality will not be affected by this change. It is surprising since Apple, years ago, showed that Face ID needed a large notch for all sensors attached to and around the camera. I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change. – Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022 It seems that Apple was able to overcome one of the greatest challenges it had since that date. Face ID is one of the most important and effective facial recognition technologies on the market. It has been so successful that Apple has made progress through apps and as an alternative to passwordless logins.

On the other hand, DylanDKT is endorsed as a reliable source of leaks during this last year. The details of the latest Macs like the iMac with M1, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros were traced to perfection.

A “new” design that users will like

Although this design is already present in other competing devices, it will be interesting to see how Apple users coexist with this new design. The challenge that Face ID continues to work as up to now will be being observed both by the competition and the users themselves.

The front camera cutout will look more like an oval than a circle. Recall that the two iPhone will be present in sizes 6.1 and 6.7 inches. Prices could be maintained according to Ming-Chi Kuo. As time goes by, we will continue to have rumor reports and the first leaks in images of the iPhone 14 Pro will arrive.

What did you think of the information from DylanDKT? Would you like to see the iPhone 14 Pro in this way? Share your opinions about it in the comments.