FabPic, an online screenshot editor

By: Brian Adam

Capturing a screen is simple, but leaving it perfect, with the right size and with the aesthetics and format that destiny asks for, is not an easy task.

Many people capture the screen with the dedicated button on their computer, but that generates a huge file, not recommended for putting it on the Internet, where loading speed is increasingly important. What is usually done is to put it in tinypng or alternatives to download it with the appropriate size, but it would still be necessary to edit it to make it look nice.

FabPic does that second part, it offers a simple online editor to put a frame, curves in the corners, background colors, some shadow… various effects that can be customized at any time using the side menu, until you get the desired effect.

Once we have the edited image, we can download and upload it wherever we want, or share it on social networks, as well as include it in our online presentation. Of course, the result can be improved with some of the tools indicated in the article 5 free tools to edit and improve photos, or its size can be optimized with the applications indicated above.

Available at fabpic.app, you don’t need to register, don’t need to create accounts or see ads, it’s a free web application with gradients to select, background colors, the ability to copy and paste images, modify aspect ratios… something simple and useful.

It also has a chrome extension that takes the screenshot and opens it directly in the fabpic editor.

