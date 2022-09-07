Fable: Xbox boss comments on the lack of game news

Since it was announced in 2020, we haven’t had any news or unreleased previews of the new game in the franchise, which has left many fans frustrated and worried about the game’s progress. Apparently, Playground Games, developer of the title, is just waiting for the right moment to give fans what they want, at least that’s what Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, indicates.

In a new discussion at PAX West 2022, Matt Booty commented that he’s looking forward to revealing more of Fable. However, just because the folks at Xbox want to share more about the games with fans doesn’t mean Playground is ready to do so. With that, Booty clarified that they won’t be making any reveals until the studio feels they have something big to show. Part of my job is to give freedom to the team. They don’t want to show things until they feel like it’s done, but if there’s a game where I think the opposite of that, where every time I see something, I say, ‘We should show this,’ it’s Fable. Because there’s a lot of cool stuff. Playground has made it very clear that I won’t be able to show anything until it’s ready.

For now, the new Fable remains without a release date, but Booty's statement can be quite encouraging, considering that what he's seen so far is pretty surprising. As always, we can only wait for more details to be revealed.

