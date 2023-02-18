FAA Propses to Fine SpaceX $175,000 for Failing to Submit Launch Data

The FAA is proposing a $175,000 fine against Elon Musk’s SpaceX for failing to submit data.

SpaceX launched 53 satellites as part of its Starlink Group 4-27 mission in August 2022.

The FAA said that SpaceX is required to submit data at least seven days before an attempted launch.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



- Advertisement -

The Federal Aviation Administration is looking to hit Elon Musk’s SpaceX with a $175,000 fine for failing to submit data before a launch last year.

In a letter to SpaceX, the FAA said the company failed to submit “launch collision avoidance analysis trajectory data” to prior to its August 2022 mission, which involved launching 53 Starlink satellites as part of Starlink Group 4-27 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The letter states that SpaceX was required to submit the data at least seven days before the first attempted launch.

In a press release posted on its website, the FAA explained the data “is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth.”

The FAA’s letter noted that SpaceX has 30 days to respond to the enforcement letter, and that the company’s options include participating in an “informal conference” with an FAA attorney and submitting information to the FAA for consideration.

- Advertisement -

“SpaceX must submit, in writing, its choice of the alternatives explained on the enclosed information form within 30 days of receiving this Notice,” the letter said.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for a comment.

If SpaceX fails to respond with its choices within that window, the FAA said the company will lose its rights to participate in informal procedures.

- Advertisement -

The letter noted that the maximum civil penalty for the violation is $262,666.

SpaceX is currently in the final stages of testing of Starship, the world’s largest and most powerful rocket, with plans to launch in March.