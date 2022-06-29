F1 2022 triples performance thanks to NVIDIA DLSS

- Advertisement -

The launch of F1 2022 is scheduled for July 1, but thanks to NVIDIA we have already been able to see what performance we can expect from this game with some of its most popular graphics cards in 4K resolution, although the truth is that the comparison would have been much better if the GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3050 had been included in a separate graphic showing the performance in 1440p resolution.

Focusing on the comparison that NVIDIA has shared, we see that F1 2022 only achieves 43 FPS in 4K with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in maximum quality and with ray tracing activated. With that same configuration, the GeForce RTX 3080 remains at 37 FPS, and the GeForce RTX 3070 and 3060 Ti achieve 27 and 22 FPS, respectively, values ​​that are unacceptable since they translate into insufficient fluidity.

Just by activating the DLSS in performance mode we see that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti goes from 22 FPS to 60 FPS on average, an impressive improvement since said technology almost triples performance. The GeForce RTX 3070 also makes a big improvement, going from 27 FPS to 72 FPS on average, and the GeForce RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti go up to 95 and 109 FPS.

Thanks to NVIDIA DLSS technology, a graphics card like the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which at the time it could be bought for 419 euros, is capable of moving F1 2022 in 4K with maximum quality and active ray tracing while maintaining 60 FPS. It is quite an achievement, that does not support discussion, and the best thing is that this technology can also be activated with the GeForce RTX 20 series.

F1 2022 expands the list of games that support NVIDIA DLSS and ray tracing

If we take a look at the month of June, we realize that the list of titles compatible with these technologies has grown considerably. F1 2022 is one of the most important additions, because it supports both technologies. Jurassic World Evolution 2 also received support for both in June, and Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard they were updated with a patch that introduced ray tracing.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is another major release that will support NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA DLSS, and Ray Tracing, not to mention A Plague Tale: Requiem, a highly anticipated game that we were able to see in action recently. According to NVIDIA, over 280 games and apps support DLSS and/or ray tracing, that is, they are compatible with at least one of these two technologies. We can consult the complete list in this link.

