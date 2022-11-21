EZVIZ H8c WIFI Camera with Night Vision 360 Degree Flip Auto Tracking 1080p

In security cameras we have already seen everything, from those that cost 20 euros to those that exceed 1000. It is difficult to be surprised, since there are many brands that have sent us cameras to analyze them during the last six years (when we opened the category of “Security Cameras”).

Today it is the turn of the EZVIZ H8c, a camera that is not technologically innovative, but that stands out for offering a large number of functions for a very affordable price.

Available for 60 euros, it has everything you see in the image below:

I have recorded a video showing how it is and how it is configured, where you can see details of all the existing options in the app for this model. Then I have been testing it in the garden of a country house, and it has such a spectacular field of vision that it attracts a lot of attention.

I leave you the video and then I tell you what I like the most and what I like the least:

What I like the most is being able to take 360-degree photos, that it has human contour identification to avoid false positives, and that it automatically tracks silhouettes. Being able to define whether I want to see with infrared or with a light bulb to see it in color is also an advantage, and the focus is really powerful.

Two-way communication, video quality, sound alarm and weather resistance are mandatory points in cameras of this type, even at that price, so it is not something that has caught my attention so much.

Regarding the points that I liked the least, we have the weight and the need to carry a power cable. It is a big camera, it attracts a lot of attention, it is not easy to hide it so that the invaders do not see it. At that point I’ll stick with the EZVIZ BZ2 that I showed you a few months ago, with which I’m deeply in love.

On the other hand, I don’t like its dependence on the power cord. I’ve gotten used to cameras that have an internal battery, as they don’t use as much electricity, and can be running for months before needing to be charged. Even so, I recognize that if we have this camera in a second residence, it is good not to have to worry about whether or not it is charged, although for this there are solar panels that can help a lot with the issue.

So we have a camera with a power cable and many premium features for a price of only 60 euros, a great buy for anyone who needs to breathe easy while on the go.

Link: ezviz.com/es/product/H8c/43685