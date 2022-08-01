Ezviz CW8 Pro 2K in the test: PTZ surveillance camera with colored night vision The AI-supported detection of the Ezviz C8W Pro 2K differentiates between people, vehicles and other objects and offers movement tracking. 2:11 p.m. tech stage

The surveillance (theme world) Ezviz C8W Pro 2K has a pan and tilt lens and thus covers an area of ​​340 degrees horizontally and 80 degrees vertically. It is therefore a so-called PTZ camera (Pan, Tilt & Zoom; panning, tilting and zooming). It can automatically track recognized objects. The camera finds its way into the network either via WLAN or via an Ethernet connection. However, it does not support Power over Ethernet (PoE). Instead, it is connected directly to the mains via a power supply unit supplied.

Thanks to Spotlight , the C8W Pro 2K also offers vision with a maximum resolution of 2304 × 1296 pixels . It saves videos on a microSD card , which is not included in the scope of delivery, and optionally in the paid Ezviz cloud. Users can test the latter for free.

The AI-supported motion detection differentiates between people, vehicles and other objects . This is to prevent false alarms . The camera also offers an intercom function including an automatic answer based on previously recorded voice messages. When motion is detected, the camera can automatically trigger an alarm. This happens either acoustically with a loud siren sound and/or visually with a flashing spotlight . The test shows what else the C8W Pro 2K has to offer and how well it works in practice.

Scope of delivery and other features

The 605 gram C8W Pro 2K measures 112 × 171 × 156 mm and, according to the manufacturer, can be used in a temperature range between -30 and 60 degrees Celsius with a humidity of up to 95 percent. It is protected against the ingress of water and dust according to IP65 . The scope of delivery includes a power adapter (12 volts, 1 A), a drilling template, a set of screws, a waterproofing kit to protect the connection of an Ethernet cable from the weather and a quick start guide. The latter, which is also available in German, only offers the most necessary information for commissioning. Using the QR code printed there, users can download the complete manual ( PDF ), which is available inis available in all relevant languages ​​and explains the functions and assembly of the camera in detail on a total of 16 pages. The technical data sheet ( PDF ) offers a brief overview of the camera features. Facebook presents an AI that imitates the calligraphy of any photo

The lens, which records image data on a 1/2.7-inch CMOS sensor with a 3-megapixel resolution (2304 × 1296 pixels) , sits in a spherical housing, the upper part of which is black and the lower part is white. Next to the lens is a status LED on the right and a microphone on the left. The latter, together with the loudspeaker housed in the bracket, provides the intercom function .

Below the lens, behind a transparent cover, there is a PIR sensor to detect movement, two IR LEDs for black and white night vision and two white LEDs that become active in the dark and provide colored night vision.

Underneath, users will find a microSD card slot behind a screwed cover , which supports corresponding cards with a maximum capacity of 256 GB , so that the cameras can store videos locally. Optionally, Ezviz also offers a cloud subscription that can be tested free of charge for up to 30 days. A seven-day event-based video history for a camera costs EUR 4.99 per month, 30 days costs EUR 9.99. If you use several Ezviz cameras, the costs increase to 7.49 euros and 14.99 euros respectively. However, the higher-priced tariffs only include up to four cameras.

positioning of the camera

The camera body provides a bracket for mounting on a ceiling or on a wall . It is also possible to attach the camera to a pole with a cable tie. The holder has corresponding cut-outs on the back for this purpose. Before that, however, users should check the reception area of ​​​​the WLAN at the planned installation site, unless they want to connect the C8W Pro 2K via Ethernet cable. To do this, you can check the WiFi signal in the app under General Settings .

Commissioning of the Ezviz Elife

The commissioning of the C8W Pro 2K is easy in principle, but requires a user account with Ezviz. Access to the app can also be secured with two-factor authentication . Instead of manually logging into the app every time by entering a user ID and password, users can use the biometric authentication options integrated in the smartphone, such as Face ID or fingerprint scanner.

After logging in, the Ezviz C8W Pro 2K is paired with the app. To do this, click on the plus symbol in the app and select Add device and then Camera . A QR code reader will then open, with which you can scan the QR code of the camera. This is located on top of the camera mount and on the quick start guide. The camera is then ready for use and can be controlled via a smartphone app. In addition to the app, there is also a desktop application available for macOS and Windows.

Ezviz CW8 Pro: network switching, settings, recordings, night vision Ezviz CW8 Pro: network switching, settings, recordings, night vision Ezviz CW8 Pro 2K: Pictures

However, mobile app and desktop application differ in the options for displaying the live images and in the configuration of the camera. The desktop application only supports changing the resolution and is otherwise of interest for displaying the live stream. If you have several Ezviz cameras in use, you can display up to 25 live streams at the same time. In principle, this can also be done with the mobile application, but this display option on the smartphone is not that interesting because of the smaller screen. There is also an app optimized for tablets. So you can have the baby filter on TikTok easily

After starting the app, the connected cameras are displayed with the last recorded live image. The large round button at the bottom allows users to toggle the alarm function on and off . Clicking on Library at the bottom center opens the history view of previous warnings including the associated video recordings. With the Intelligent links button , users can define routines, some of which are linked to smart home sensors, which are only available as an option.