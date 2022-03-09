EZVIZ BC2, a miniature security camera, with night vision and 1080p

I guess you already know that I am a fan of security cameras. I love seeing how technology advances in this category, how they become more powerful, smaller, more resistant, more flexible… and there are some brands that are proving it year after year.

Three of my favorite brands are VACOS, Reolink and EZVIZ, and it is the latter that has launched a model that has really impressed me with its size.

This is the BC2, and before telling you how it works, it is important that you watch the Unboxing video:

As you can see, it does not have cables, it uses an internal battery that can be charged or connected to a solar panel so as not to depend on the load. With a single charge it can last for several days, although it always depends on the amount of movement it detects or the number of times we want to see the live video remotely.

The BC2 is magnetically attached to its support, being very easy to remove it to charge it as if it were a mobile. On the back it has the reset button (necessary for initial configuration or to resell it), the on and off button, a slot for the micro SD card and the cable connector for charging. On the front you have the camera, the IR light and the microphone, as well as the normal light.

The features are discussed on ezviz.com:

– 1080p resolution

– Infrared night vision Up to 5 m

– Intelligent detection of human movement

– Two-way talk

– Up to 50 days of battery life (rechargeable 2000 mAh battery)

– Palm-sized camera

– Smart integration with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled device

– Magnetic base

– Supports MicroSD card (up to 256 GB)

The installation is done in a few minutes with the EZVIZ app installed on the mobile, since you only have to scan the camera’s QR code and follow the steps of the app to connect it to the home WiFi network.

The storage of the videos can be done in microSD, but the CloudPlay service is also available (by subscription) so that we have all the movement recorded in video directly in the cloud, without relying on internal storage in the camera.

As you can see, a real gem for those who need a discreet camera inside the house (it is not resistant to rain).

At the moment they are in the launch phase, and although it is present on Amazon, they have not disclosed the prices in each of the markets. We will be attentive to update this article as soon as it is updated.