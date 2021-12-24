Eyewitness says Dublin Airport crash was ‘like terror attack’

A witness to the collision between a truck and several cars at Dublin Airport has told how he first thought it was a terror attack.

The 44-year-old Dublin man, who has asked not to be identified, said he was standing outside Terminal 1 waiting for a lift when he heard the smash and ran over to see if he could help.

Five people were injured in the multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday evening.

At least one person needed treatment at Beaumont Hospital and a taxi driver had to be cut out of his car by emergency services. The witness told the Irish Mirror: “I was the first person on the scene and it was me who rang 999 at 7.18pm.

“I was standing outside T1 when I heard a loud crash sound.

“When I heard the crash noise, I ran straight over.

“I was there in seconds, so I was the first on the scene and I called 999.

“The terrorist attacks from around the world in recent times, the ones that we have seen involving vehicles, where cars are driven into crowds, came to mind as I ran. I have some medical training, so I ran over and saw that one of the cars had four occupants in it. I shouted, ‘Are you OK?’ They looked dazed.

“It was just natural instinct to go over to see if I could help.

“When I saw the next car, which had taken the brunt of the impact, that’s when I rang the gardai and told them there has been a major incident.

“I wasn’t terrified right away, but then shock came to me and I knew that I had to call [the emergency services].

“I gave the gardai a description of what I saw, but I haven’t given a statement yet.”

A Garda spokesman said there were no new updates but the investigation is “ongoing”.

He added: “A lorry struck a number of vehicles outside Terminal One and on the departure road of Dublin Airport.

“A number of cars were damaged and it is understood that a number of persons received minor injuries.”

