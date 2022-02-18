Eye! The children’s video game Roblox is filled with sexual content

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Despite being a children’s game, Roblox’s online multiplayer spaces are appearing repeatedly virtual characters that are shown completely naked and who direct proposals of a sexual nature to other players. Most of the players are children.

Two-thirds of children between the ages of 9 and 12 play Roblox in the United States

Roblox is one of the most popular online video games for children in the world, to the point that according to the developer company, up to two-thirds of American children between the ages of 9 and 12 play regularly. In the game users can use the tools to build characters and scenarios in which to develop their own games, in a business model that is having great success by leaving the creation of the scenario where the dynamics take place in the hands of the users themselves.

But at the same time it can also be a potential source of conflicts, such as the one that is currently taking place and that Roblox itself recognizes as a problem. It admits that there is a small part of users who deliberately break the rules regarding the type of sexually explicit contentbut it is not easy to eliminate them due to the difficulty in detecting them.

Through a combination of human supervision and the use of automated systems, all images, videos and audios are reviewed, but some explicit content manages to escape this supervision. The freedom that exists for players in the common areas where virtual activity takes place has allowed users to use a language and print their avatars with completely inappropriate behavior so that they can be viewed by minors.

So that the parents of minors who use the game can set some limitations, Roblox has established parental controls that allow them to limit certain actions or interactions that they can carry out, thus being able to avoid, for example, the communications and experiences that they can access within the virtual environment.

