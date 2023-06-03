Eye! Calling a number +216 is a scam

- Advertisement -

You must always be aware of possible phone scamsnew and old that are back in fashion.

The prefix +216 corresponds to Tunisia, although the caller identification may be masked

A new modality has recently emerged that has generated great concern among users. This time, the scam starts with a call from a number with the prefix +216corresponding to Tunisia.

How the +216 scam works

The mechanics is as follows: A call is received from a telephone number that begins with that prefix, the call rings for two tones and is considered ended. With this, if the receiver has not warned, it is consigned a lost call.

It could be that someone had called you from Tunisia, but if you don’t know anyone there, be wary. If you call back without verifying your identity or where you’re from, a number of things can happen.

Keep in mind that it belongs to a foreign line or the call cost will be higher. But it can also belong to a type of premium billing line or premium rate. The result can be that a call of just a few minutes supposes a hefty charge on the telephone bill.

Distrusts supposed prizes or problems

The phone scam can take different forms. One of the most common tactics is the phone call in which the victim is informed about an alleged problem or prize. Soon after, personal or financial information is requested to resolve the situation or claim the prize.

Scammers are very persuasive and use psychological manipulation techniques to lure people into their trap. Using social engineering techniques, scammers pose as legitimate companies or institutions to obtain personal or financial information from unsuspecting users.

It is important to note that fraudulent calls with the +216 prefix do not necessarily come from that geographic area. In fact, calls with similar techniques can occur. Therefore it is advisable to be especially vigilant if they occur from other countries from which it is not usual for calls to be receivedsuch as (real case in the image) the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Scammers can use masking techniques and spoofing to make it look like they are calling from a legitimate number.

Therefore, it is essential not to rely solely on caller ID and to be alert for any suspicious calls.