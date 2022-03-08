eye! A new scam on WhatsApp promises a Nespresso coffee machine

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

It is advisable to distrust any promotion that promises gifts or discounts and that reaches us through WhatsApp, as it is usually a scam. There are many examples, which promise the user a succulent prize in exchange for entering a link and leaving their personal data.

WhatsApp scams seek to seize sensitive information from users

Obviously, this is a trap to get your information and, in return, the user will not receive anything. In some cases, it will also be about accessing sensitive data such as your bank account or the passwords for some online services.

The last of the scams that has been discovered promised a gift of a Nespresso coffee machine on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which is celebrated today.

Has been the Internet Security Office (OSI) which has sounded the alarma to warn of the scam and prevent cybercriminals from obtaining more personal data from users who have become victims. How do they get them? In an easy way: the user is asked to complete a survey with her data and to answer four simple questions.

🔴#OSInotice | Don’t be fooled by prizes and raffles that come to you through #WhatsApp! They are tricks to get hold of your personal data. 🚨More info: https://t.co/KYfoqj6OzH If you doubt, Your Help in #Cybersecurity from @INCIBE: https://t.co/m45YXQ05PQ pic.twitter.com/1tlX0OAxK5 — OSI Security (@osisecurity) March 3, 2022

Once this is done, four options are offered and you have to choose one to take the gift. Coincidentally, the first one chosen is always something unsuccessful, but a new opportunity is given and the gift appears there.

What happens then? That in order to claim the gift, it is requested that the survey be shared with family and friends via WhatsApp. Thus, the scam goes viral and, of course, the prize is never received.

But it is more, shared the survey, a second promotion appears that promises a 900 euro gift card at Mercadona.

When completing it, the user’s personal data is requested on a screen where the data of the company promoting the promotion is shared, which is not any of the official brands. However, as they point out from the OSI, the text is in small print and goes completely unnoticed.

