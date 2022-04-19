Tech News

Exynos 1280: Samsung’s new chip is a commitment to photography and 5G

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Samsung has just made the new Exynos 1280 official, a mid-range processor that is just one step below the Exynos 1080, but which is postulated as one of the most solid bets of the brand for its ranges in relation quality-price: the Galaxy A and Galaxy M.

The Exynos 1280 is manufactured in a 5 nanometer lithography, its ISP supports sensors up to 108 megapixels, and is 5G compatible, both SA and NSA. These are the technical specifications and characteristics of this interesting chip.

Samsung Exynos 1280 data sheet

SAMSUNG EXYNOS 1280

CPUs
2 x Cortex A78
6 x Cortex A55

GPU
Mali G68

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

AI engine + NPU

MODEM

5G NR Sub-6GHz 2.55Gbps (DL) / 1.28Gbps (UL)
5G NR mmWave 1.84Gbps (DL) / 0.92Gbps (UL)
LTE Cat.18 6CC 1.2Gbps (DL) / Cat.18 2CC 200Mbps (UL)

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi 802.11ac MIMO with dual band (2.4/5G)
Bluetooth 5.2
Radio FM Radio Rx

CAMERA

Up to 108 megapixels
Front camera up to 32 MP

DISPLAY SUPPORT

Up to FullHD+
120Hz

MEMORY

LPDDR4x

STORAGE

UFS 2.2

PROCESS

5nm

5G and a hint about the sensors that we will see

The Samsung Exynos 1280 has been seen on the Samsung semiconductor website, showing its features and specifications in detail. It is a SoC manufactured in 5 nanometers and with an already known architecture, combining A78 and A55 cores.

Specifically, the first high-performance cluster is made up of two Cortex A78 cores. The group of low power cores and intermediate tasks is composed of six A55, so aims to be an undemanding processor at the energetic level. The GPU is the Mali G86.

It sheds clues about the camera sensors that mobile phones with this processor will mount, since it is compatible with cameras of up to 108 megapixels. Samsung markets sensors with this same resolution, focused on the middle segment. Memory support is not so ambitious, which remains in UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4x RAM.

Finally, note that this processor It is quite complete at the connectivity levelas it supports Dual WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G SA/NSA

Previous articleHow to know which Instagram hashtags are trending easily
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

WhatsApp will allow you to choose who to hide the last connection time
