External USB4 housing for NVMe SSDs by Delock in the test

We were looking for a USB4 adapter for an NVMe SSD for use in everyday testing. That was more complicated than expected: an experience test report.

More and more mainboards have USB-C sockets with USB4, which can fire data at 40 Gbit/s over the line. The Thunderbolt 3 ports of halfway modern Macs can do that anyway. However, our hardware department did not have the right end device to measure their data transfer rates. So far, the SSD WD_Black P50 Game Drive from Western Digital has been used, but it only supports USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, i.e. delivers a maximum of 20 Gbit/s.

Research on price comparison portals revealed that there aren’t that many external cases for USB4 – only four, to be precise. We opted for the somewhat awkwardly named “ USB4 40 Gbps Enclosure for 1 × M.2 NVMe SSD”, which was the only one available from more than one retailer. The test sample initially made a good impression. For example, the neatly finished aluminum can be fitted without tools: you pry open the cover with your fingernail, insert the SSD, fix it with a rubber nipple, stick on one of the two heat-conducting pads included with hot-headed SSDs and clip the cover back on. At 50 centimeters, the supplied Thunderbolt 3 cable is long enough for normal desktop use.

We expected to “just quickly” measure the device before using it in the lab. However, the four words “just be quick” are rightly considered a curse in the hardware department. Even thinking about them brings complications, delays and disaster. So also this time.