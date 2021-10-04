External SSDs for Xbox Series X booked for the first time at a seller

Almost a year after the consoles were released, it seems that finally SSDs for Xbox Series X and S are finally ready to start shipping, Windows Central having shared a leak about the arrival of the first two-model packs of these SSD storage expansion cards at an American retailer.

In addition to the long-awaited Seagate 512GB storage expansion card, in this photo we also find a second external 1TB drive for consoles. Although it is a half surprise, since Seagate itself announced that these external storage SSD units for Xbox Series X would arrive in various sizes, counting on the precedent of the Xbox One and Xbox One X, for which we saw units from the 512 GB up to 2 TB.

What has been a surprise is the fact of knowing that this version of 512 GB would arrive at an approximate price of 100 dollars, reducing by half the price previously advanced.

Even so, being a significant investment, for those looking to save some money, these consoles also already support external storage devices with USB 3.0 type-A connection and a minimum of 128 GB of space. These qualities, although some older hard drives and smaller capacity USB sticks will rule out, undoubtedly offer us a huge number of alternatives that are easily found in the market.

However, although one of the advantages of the new generation of Microsoft consoles is the optimization of the use of SSDs, it is worth mentioning that these external memories They will not be able to offer us the fast loading times for the next generation titles, which will be limited to internal storage as standard. Although it is undoubtedly an option to take into account in order to store the rest of compatible games from previous generations that do not require such a fast reading speed, thus leaving more free space in the not so large internal memory.