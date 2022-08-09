Explosion at Google data center leaves three workers injured

During this morning, experienced a brief drop in its services.

Later, sources confirmed that this was due to an in one of its data s, in Iowa, United States. As a result of this accident, three electricians were .

After 3 AM, Google registered a crash in its search services, throwing a 500 error, a sign that the search engine was having difficulty completing requests.

The incident was reported by DownDetectorwhere it can be seen that the service failure did not extend for more than an hour.

User reports indicate Google is having problems since 9:12 PM EDT. https://t.co/MK35emuk7T RT if you’re also having problems #googledown — Downdetector (@downdetector) August 9, 2022

Once this fact was recorded, the US media spoke almost simultaneously of a possible explosion in the data center in the town of Council Bluffs, Iowa, as the possible cause of the fall of Google. As the minutes progressed, the report was expanded, also noting that this accident left a balance of three injured workers, all electricians who were performing maintenance work.

In detail, the local television channel KETV reported that the explosion left the three electricians mentioned above with serious burns. Upon receiving assistance, they were taken to a medical center in the neighboring state of Nebraska.

Through a release Issued to the local SF Gate newspaper, Devon Smiley, a Google spokesman, acknowledged the existence of the accident and its relationship to the outage, stressing that the health and safety of all its workers are its “top absolute priority.”

Along the same lines, Smiley stated that Google is working closely with local authorities to investigate the situation and provide the relevant assistance to the process.

Regarding the Council Bluffs data center, it should be noted that it is one of Google’s largest, in operation since 2009. It is part of a network of 14 data centers distributed in the United States and 23 globally.

Although a fall implies the “loss of strength” with which a service operates, the infrastructure of these systems allows temporary measures to be taken, relying on the rest of the data centers while the incident is resolved.