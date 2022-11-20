Explore Gaudí’s work through artificial intelligence

Antonio Gaudí was a renowned Spanish architect who over time became the greatest exponent of Catalan modernism.

Gaudí was admired for having a innate sense of geometry and volume, also becoming notable for his great imaginative capacity with which he was able to project most of his works in his mind before translating them into his plans; all this while he lived in the city of Barcelona.

Another interesting fact about Gaudí is that he rarely made detailed plans of his works, since he generally preferred recreate them using three-dimensional models in which he was molding the elements while he created them in his mind.

On other occasions, Gaudí appealed to improvisation on the fly, giving instructions to his collaborators.

So too, this architect felt a great passion for naturewhich led him to immerse himself in a deep learning to understand the processes given in it, as well as its rhythms, which were opposed to the accelerated urban development experienced in the 20th century.

Currently there is a project called Gaudism – from Gaudí in which it is intended to explore concepts that make it possible to approach Gaudí’s vision in a contemporary style and through future scenarios, with different scales, both interior and exterior; All this with artificial intelligence as an ally.

Thus, Gaudism from Gaudí represents a project created with the purpose of exploring the aspects of modernism under different scales, elements such as curves, dynamism, among others generated by this architecture.

Likewise, Gaudism encapsulates the essence present in the work of this genius to show it in a minimalist and contemporary expression of natural forms.