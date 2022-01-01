Explainer: What happens with SHDs in 2022?

Earlier this month, a new Bill was passed by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien which will replace the current Strategic Housing Development programme.

The legislation replaces Strategic Housing Developments (SHD) with a new planning process for Large Scale Residential Developments (LRDs) and restores planning decision-making to local authorities.

The Bill provides greater transparency and clarity and improved public participation in the process.

It continues to expedite the delivery of housing supply while also providing certainty and stability to the construction sector by retaining some of the positive elements of the SHD arrangements such as mandatory pre-application consultation, quality of applications submitted and decision timelines.

Fast track planning and SHDs

Most large housing developments have usually been appealed to An Bord Pleanala, meaning a final decision on an application could take up to 18 months.

In an attempt to speed up the process, a temporary fast track planning process was introduced in July 2017.

This process allows for private developers to apply directly to An Bord Pleanala rather than first having to apply to the relevant local authority.

These Strategic Housing Developments [SHD] must consist of 100 units or more.

This procedure is a two-stage process, with public consultation remaining a fundamental part of the process.

What does the new legislation mean?

The Planning and Development (Amendment) (Large-scale Residential Development) Bill 2021 allows for a ‘transition period’ between the expiration of the old system for SHDs and its replacement with the new LDR arrangements.

Following enactment of the LRD Bill, the LRD and SHD planning consent schemes will both operate concurrently for a limited period, with developers already in the SHD system being able to continue to decision-making stage.

Once the final SHD planning applications have worked their way through the system, the LRD arrangements will be the sole planning consent system for housing applications of this scale.

What is an LRD?

The definition of LRD is largely similar to SHD, i.e. developments of 100 housing units or more, or student accommodation developments comprising 200 bed spaces or more, or a combination of same. An LRD is:

a housing development of 100 or more units

student accommodation comprising 200 beds or more

a combination of the two where the threshold is met for either element

The new LRD arrangements will involve three stages:

Pre-application stage : This involves two steps; firstly, the applicant will be required to seek standard pre-application consultation as currently mandated for developments of this scale under section 247 of the Planning Act. The second step entails a mandatory 8-week consultation phase with the local authority resulting in the holding of an “LRD meeting” and the issuing of an “LRD opinion” as to whether the proposals constitute a reasonable basis for submitting a planning application.

: This involves two steps; firstly, the applicant will be required to seek standard pre-application consultation as currently mandated for developments of this scale under section 247 of the Planning Act. The second step entails a mandatory 8-week consultation phase with the local authority resulting in the holding of an “LRD meeting” and the issuing of an “LRD opinion” as to whether the proposals constitute a reasonable basis for submitting a planning application. Application stage : This stage involves a standard application to the planning authority with a mandatory 8-week decision timeframe.

: This stage involves a standard application to the planning authority with a mandatory 8-week decision timeframe. Appeal stage : The decision of the planning authority may be appealed to An Bord Pleanála, in which case the Board has a mandatory 16-week decision timeframe.

Owner-occupier guarantee

The proportion of home ownership will be calculated by each local authority using the Housing Need and Demand Assessment, which projects future need of housing by tenure type.

Projections are based on incomes, house prices and rents, structural demand for housing, existing need and projections for how these indicators will evolve over the coming years.

The legislation requires local authorities to ensure home ownership as a tenure type is provided for and estimated in their Housing Strategies.

It gives legislative effect to the provisions of Section 28 Guidelines for Planning Authorities ‘Regulation of Commercial Institutional Investment in Housing’, issued in May 2021.

The guidelines are aimed at ensuring new houses and duplex units in housing developments are not bulk-purchased by commercial institutional investors.

This change is also a commitment in Housing for All.

Welcoming the passing of all stages of the Bill in both Houses of the Oireachtas on December 9th, Minister O’Brien said: “These are very important changes which restore the primary decision-making function to local authorities, while retaining some of the positive elements of the Strategic Housing Development arrangements such as mandatory pre-application consultation, quality of applications submitted and decision timelines”.

“At the same time, the Large-Scale Residential Developments arrangements will also allow for enhanced public participation through the restoration of the appeal mechanism to the Board.”

Minister O’Brien added: “The mandatory timelines for the three stages of the Large-Scale Residential Developments planning process will streamline the overall decision-making process, thereby providing greater clarity to developers regarding timelines and the public regarding future housing opportunities.”

“My Department’s Housing for All plan recognises that the planning system must be reformed to ensure that there is certainty and stability for those providing housing in Ireland. The introduction of these new permanent streamlined arrangements for developments of this scale will provide the necessary stability and assist in getting new developments off the ground,” concluded Minister O’Brien.

A spokesperson for the Housing Department told Dublin Live: “There will of course be a transition period while SHD applications which were already in the system prior to the new legislation are dealt with.”

Meanwhile, SHD prospective applicants / developers already in receipt of an SHD opinion under the SHD arrangements on the commencement of the Act (17 December 2021) will have 16 weeks to submit an SHD application to the Board from the 17 December 2021.

SHD prospective applicants/ developers who have formally commenced consultations with the Board and are awaiting an SHD opinion on the commencement of the Act (17 December 2021) will have 16 weeks to submit an SHD application to the Board from the date of receipt of the SHD opinion.