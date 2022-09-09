HomeLatest newsEuropeExplained: The options energy ministers are looking at to cut electricity prices

Explained: The options energy ministers are looking at to cut electricity prices

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 f2681aff 5bcc 5807 9e39 8add77e0e75d 7005456.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 f2681aff 5bcc 5807 9e39 8add77e0e75d 7005456.jpg
- Advertisement -

European Union ministers are on Friday gathering in Brussels for an extraordinary meeting to agree on measures to alleviate the impact of the energy crisis on households and businesses.

The electricity market and its design are set to be at the heart of discussions, not just on Friday but also in the coming months, Suzanna Carp, an independent EU climate policy researcher, Explained to Euronews.

This is because the price of electricity is set in the 27-country bloc by the most expensive energy source, which is gas, the price of which has skyrocketed over the past year.

- Advertisement -

Another topic ministers will debate is whether to levy a temporary tax on non-gas energy producers — renewables, nuclear, coal — some of which have made remarkable profits as their cost of production has remained well below what they were paid, ie the price of gas.

For the researcher, there is cause for optimism.

Dublin traffic LIVE: M50 crash causes delays, Irish Rail service behind schedule

- Advertisement -

“I do think that Europe will actually make it through. We are incredibly resourceful. Our diversity is actually our strength,” she argued.

“And I think we are actually because of this, be able to employ the wide range of solutions that we have available within the European Union to overcome the problem.”

Watch our interview with Suzanna Carp in the video player above for more details.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Tired of Apple Music? So you can unsubscribe from iOS and Android

It is possible that, by recommendation and simple curiosity, you are trying the...
Tech News

AMD processors change their numbering (although everything will continue to be quite a mess)

If you pay attention to the component market, you will have more...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.