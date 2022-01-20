Experts reveal one sugary treat that could help stave off cancer

Dark chocolate could help stave off cancer, research suggests.

A team of scientists found that our cancer-killing T cells work best in a magnesium-rich environment – and magnesium is plentiful in the treat.

The team, including some from Cambridge University, discovered that cancer patients with low magnesium responded less well to immunotherapy treatments.

Author Prof Christoph Hess, of Basel University in Switzerland, explained that only with enough magnesium could our T cells efficiently bind to cancerous cells. It is because the element triggers a protein called LFA-1 that acts as a “docking site” on the surface of T cells.

He added: “We’re now looking for ways to increase magnesium in tumours in a targeted manner.”

Seven in 10 people are thought to be deficient in magnesium.

The element is also in avocados, wholemeal bread and nuts.

Nutritionist Sarah Brookes recommended chocolate with 70% cocoa solids.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.