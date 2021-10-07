Expertomy, where magazines and digital media find experts for their content

The secret to having a successful newspaper is not knowing everything, it is knowing the right people who can help you create a medium where the information is verified, where there are no half-truths or rumors that pose as absolute science.

The problem is that it is not possible to have journalists specialized in absolutely everything within the staff. One can know a lot about robotics, another can be an SEO expert and another in social networks, but we still have to write about blockchain and we do not have anyone who knows so much about that subject to write something with meaning.

That is something that we are experiencing a lot lately when we see that the COVID experts from a few months ago are the same volcano experts from the last few weeks. It doesn’t sneak up on it, it’s unprofessional, and readers notice.

This is where the networks that cross interests come in, and they have just presented us with a very interesting one in that sense.

This is Expertomy, a network that has hundreds of experts on the most diverse topics, people who are notified when a medium needs help.

The Information flow it is simple to understand:

– A medium needs an expert on volcanoes.

– The medium enters Expertomy and requests it for free in a few minutes.

– Expertomy searches its database of experts and those interested in collaboration, apply for it. It does this by using Artificial Intelligence to measure content and show affinities between experts and the media.

– The medium and the expert can chat to see the details of the collaboration, either to create the desired article, or to put a paragraph within an article created by the own template, provide supporting data, etc.

Behind this tool we have Link Affinity, a platform managed by Sico de Andrés, selected as a finalist in the Best Software Innovation category at the prestigious European Search Awards 2021 and the Global Search Awards 2021.

Thanks to the fact that Expertomy has access to the Link Affinity database, the cross between expert and medium is excellent, creating synergies that can be replicated in the future even without using the tool.

The advantage for the medium is obvious, and for the expert it can represent a great opportunity when it comes to gaining visibility, money, or a mention in a relevant medium.