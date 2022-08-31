Expert RAW now compatible with Galaxy Z Fold 4 | Download

- Advertisement -

RAW was made available on the Z Fold 3 at the end of May, and now also lands on the freshly announced Galaxy Z Fold 4, bringing with it a number of useful tools for the PRO photography. Also in this case, of course, the way to the app is the same: just go to the Galaxy Store directly from your folder, search for Expert RAW and proceed with the download. Alternatively we have left you in the link at the end of the article to facilitate your search.

With compatibility for Galaxy Z Fold 4 also comes Custom Preset a feature that allows the user to customize the most used settings so that they are easily accessible. The Save Format is still missing, another novelty that Samsung had announced recently and which allows users to access three new saving options. However, the changelog includes a novelty that will be particularly welcome: it was indeed improved the quality of photos taken in low light conditions.

The photo app was first published by Samsung in November last year, initially dedicated only to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is an ideal tool for those who do not want to limit themselves to point-and-shoot but rather want to take advantage of the RAW format by adjusting the parameters in manual mode and processing the shots in post production.

