Expert advice for improving tech diversity

Expert advice for improving tech diversity

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
cw diversity in tech cover 252px.jpg
cw diversity in tech cover 252px.jpg
March 2023

Inclusion = everyone: Expert advice for improving tech diversity

Filtered the first image of the exclusive OnePlus keyboard: This is all we know

At the Computer Weekly diversity in tech event, experts proposed a 15-point plan to improve diversity and inclusion across the industry. The suggestions they made focused on getting people into the sector and keeping them there, especially those currently under-represented in the sector who could solve many of the problems the industry is currently facing. Download the full report here.

Table Of Contents

The proposed steps for improving IT diversity and inclusion across the industry:

  • Focus on the early pipeline
  • Demystify the tech sector
  • Focus on tech culture – reduce competitive nature
  • Job adverts matter
  • Don’t start to push for diversity without laying the groundwork
  • A holistic approach
  • What do employees want?
  • Make sure the culture comes from the top down
  • Acknowledge challenges, hidden or otherwise
  • Networks are powerful
  • Ability is more important than qualifications
  • Active allyship
  • A diversity treaty
  • Collaboration is key
  • Time is ticking

Download this report to find out more.

More like this

