Experiment with digital creatures to demonstrate the joint evolution of the mind and body

When we talk about artificial intelligence, many of us refer to it as something abstract, without a physical body; just a program floating in the digital void.

In the case of the human mind, it is linked to our body. However, this can also be applicable to artificial intelligence. This suggests that there is a possibility that AI could benefit from a mind-body setup.

One way to verify this was through the execution of a experiment with virtual creatures to which they were assigned to carry out tasks in simulated environments.

Those in charge of this project were Stanford scientists who carried out this research thanks to the curiosity they felt for the physical-mental interaction implicit in our evolution, thus generating the following question: Could it be that the brain is influenced by the capacities of the body and vice versa?

In the case of AI, it is difficult to determine this question, taking into account that its development is more structured. Could an AI learn and adapt better to the world if it has evolved to do so from the beginning?

To verify this point, the scientists designed an experiment where set up a virtual space and then they dropped simulated simple creatures called unimales (universal animals).

It is worth mentioning that these unimales They developed on different home planets, so to speak, with terrain dominated by rolling hills or low barriers that they had to climb, while others only did so on flat terrain.

As the experiment progressed, the unimales they began to develop a different gait; some stumbling, others moving like a lizard or adopting an octopus-like gait on land.

Subsequently, the Top 10 that advanced to the next phase where they were put to compete in the realization of more complex tasks in order to show if their adaptability came from the adversity they faced.

In that sense, unimales Those who acquired the ability to walk on variable terrain learned to solve tasks much faster than those who came from flat terrain.

Through these results, the door is opened to carry out other large-scale experiments in which it is possible to obtain scientific information that allows decipher how learning and evolution work together to create sophisticated relationships between the complexity of the environment, morphological intelligence and the ability to learn control tasks.