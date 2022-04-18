Exirio, an app to monitor your wealth, with connections to banks and crypto platforms

Managing financial health is essential to be able to make medium and long-term plans, and there are many platforms that help with this issue, each one adapted to a specific type of user.

Today they present us with an elegant and sophisticated one, designed for those who invest in crypto, although it has many other uses.

This is Exirio, an application, available on desktop and mobile, for users to monitor their assets. It offers automatic and secure connections to thousands of financial institutions and crypto platforms, complete transaction history and performance metrics, virtually all currencies, and no limitation on types and classes of financial assets.

Available at exirio.com, where the links to the mobile apps are, it helps to track any investment. It works for stocks, properties, loans, cryptocurrencies or small investments in other companies, all with intuitive graphics and attractively presented information.

Right now they are finalizing integration with major banks and brokers, and tweaking a new Real Estate Investing interface. They want to avoid the introduction of manual data and offer the possibility that other users have access to our numbers without having to enter bank apps, all based on four keys:

– VIEW: Gain a complete view of wealth and a definitive understanding of investment growth and returns.

– UNDERSTANDING: To know the conversion of currencies, the core of your application. We can view investments in the currency of our choice and see the difference between the performance of the assets and the currency.

– TRACKING: Anything we have invested money in, anywhere in the world, can be easily added to the app.

– DECISION: It offers reports so that it is easy to understand the diversification of our portfolio, which allows us to make more informed decisions about the investment strategy that we take.

As always when I talk about products of this type, remember that offering access to bank apps has to be something done with great care, and always speaking with the bank beforehand so that they give the go-ahead.