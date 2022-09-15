Exclusively with Linux: IBM introduces its new mainframe

With the ONE Emperor 4, IBM is launching its latest mainframes-in-modern-it-open-the-old-silos-with-open-source/">mainframe. Compared to x86 servers, it should score with a lower energy requirement.

Today IBM the LinuxONE Emperor 4, the fourth generation of its Linux mainframe introduced in 2015. It runs on Linux and leaves out all other mainframe operating systems. The top model is positioned as a highly scalable Linux and Kubernetes-based platform for tens of thousands of workloads based on the new z16 technology. It also offers features that can reduce customers’ energy consumption. The top-of-the-line Emperor 4 is slated to be generally available worldwide as early as September 14, 2022; Entry-level and mid-range systems of the 4th generation – called Rockhopper – will follow in the first half of 2023.

Equipped with the z16’s new Telum dual processor chip, a LinuxONE Emperor 4 has 16 cores in 7 nm chip technology and runs at 5.2 GHz. The system offers up to 40 TB of redundant array of independent memory (RAIM) per system. The new model is available with up to 200 configurable cores in a single model. Overall, like the z16, there are five options when it comes to core capacity: Max39, Max82, Max125, Max168, and Max200.

Same workloads, lower power consumption

The platform already supports many Linux and OpenShift certified workloads, for example for data serving or core banking – not only from the manufacturer itself, but also from partners such as Illmuio, METACO, MongoDB, NGINX, Fiorano, Fujitsu, Sysdig or Temenos . According to the manufacturer, consolidating Linux workloads onto five of these systems—rather than running them on comparable x86 servers under similar conditions—can help reduce energy consumption by 75 percent, data center space by 50 percent, and CO 2 Reduce e-footprint by more than 850 tons annually. Specifically, five systems of the machine type 3931 Max 125, consisting of three CPC drawers with 125 configurable cores (CPs, zIIPs or IFLs) and two I/O drawers to support network storage and external storage, were compared with 192 x86 systems with a total of 10,364 cores. All x86 servers compared were 2 or 4 socket servers; Mainframe and x86 ran 24x7x365 with production and non-production workloads. Savings assume a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratio of 1.57 to calculate additional power used to cool the data center.

There are already solutions from the manufacturer for the design, implementation and management of energy-efficient infrastructures and innovations with a hybrid cloud approach. “Data centers are energy intensive and can account for a large portion of a company’s energy consumption. But data and technology can help companies turn sustainability goals into action,” Marcel Mitran, IBM Fellow, CTO of Cloud Platform, IBM LinuxONE, is quoted in the press release. “The reduction of energy consumption in the data center is a concrete possibility to reduce the CO₂ balance. In this context, the migration to IBM LinuxONE is intended to support customers in achieving their scaling and security goals as well as the sustainability goals for today’s digital enterprise. It is a system that enables customers to run workloads with a consistently high workload while increasing capacity. This is achieved by activating unused cores without increasing energy consumption and the associated greenhouse gas emissions.

Claim: Without compromising on safety

Like the recently introduced z16 mainframe, the new system features quantum-safe algorithms for data protection and encryption of data-at-rest and in-flight. Introduced with the z16, the Crypto Express 8S adapter was designed to enable users to perform CRYSTALS dilithium signing operations.

An Emperor 4 with the Crypto Express 8S adapter can run CRYSTALS dilithium signing operations with up to 52x the throughput of its predecessor, the LinuxONE III LT1 with the Crypto Express 7S adapter. This was the result of company-internal benchmarks for CRYSTALS dilithium characters with a matrix size of 6×5 and 4 Kbytes of input data. The test environment for both Linux mainframes was configured with RHEL 8.5 in an LPAR with 6 dedicated cores and 64 GB of memory. The following Java packages were used for the benchmark: Semeru Open 11 JDK 11.0.14.1.1 0.30.1-1 and the JCCA library 1.6.7.0 with a Crypto Express adapter CCA domain.

Linux on z Systems (formerly Linux on System z, also zLinux, z/Linux) is the result of a porting of Linux to the IBM mainframe System z and LinuxONE that started in 1998. It can be run directly on the S/390 hardware, but also in an LPAR or as a virtual machine under z/VM. Today some non-commercial – for example Debian, CentOS – and commercial Linux distributions like Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and Ubuntu are available for the mainframe and LinuxONE.