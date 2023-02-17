EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz, GOP Colleagues Call For National Archives To Explain Why Pro-Life Students Were Kicked Out

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and a group of GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate sent a letter Thursday to the National Archives calling for the agency to explain why pro-life students were kicked out of the museum for wearing pro-life apparel.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter, which demands answers over why the group of pro-life parents and students, who had just attended the annual March For Life in Washington, D.C., in January, were forced to leave the Archives. Staff reportedly asked the group to take off any religious or pro-life paraphernalia, causing the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) to file a lawsuit against the National Archives.

Cruz was joined by 22 of his colleagues in the House and Senate. Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy was the lead on the letter in the House.

- Advertisement -

“As you likely already know, there are no laws, rules, or regulations prohibiting members of the public from wearing pro-life attire or apparel inside the National Archives Museum,” Cruz wrote in the letter. (RELATED: National Archives Apologizes For Kicking Out Visitors With Pro-Life Attire)

Here Are The Questions Asked In The Letter:

What disciplinary action has the National Archives Museum taken regarding this incident?

a. If no action has been taken, please delineate the course of action the National Archives Museum plans to take regarding this incident.

Does the National Archives Museum have any policy prohibiting pro-life sentiments from being expressed in its buildings or any policy deeming it a “neutral zone?”

a. If there is no express policy prohibiting pro-life sentiments, was there a special policy put in place expressly for the day of the March for Life – January 20, 2023? If so, why?

Were you aware of the similar harassment of pro-life students at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum?

a. If yes, what policies did you review and what training(s) did you provide to your staff in light of the Smithsonian incident to ensure it would not occur at the National Archives?

Were the employees that asked the pro-life visitors to cover up their clothing acting pursuant to instructions or policy of the National Archives?

a. Was there any change to National Archives’ clothing policy in the month prior to the 2023 March for Life?

What efforts have you taken to ensure that the First Amendment rights of all Americans are respected at the National Archives Museum and an incident like this never occurs again under your leadership?

READ THE LETTER HERE:

- Advertisement -

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“We are deeply concerned about this unjust harassment of young Americans at the home of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights — subsidized with taxpayer dollars — for wearing apparel with which your staff disagreed. Patriotic Americans who travel thousands of miles to visit their National Archives deserve better,” Cruz added. (RELATED: Pro-Life Students Receive Personal Tour In Deal After Being Kicked Out Of National Archives)

The National Archives apologized Feb. 10. Many in the group wearing the pro-life apparel will receive a personal tour and an apology in an agreement reached by the ACLJ and the Archives.