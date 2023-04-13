5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsExclusive: Most people are put off by TikTok's personal data gathering

Exclusive: Most people are put off by TikTok’s personal data gathering

Tech News
kxssfmghznwyw6fxbncgaj 1200 80.jpg
kxssfmghznwyw6fxbncgaj 1200 80.jpg
- Advertisement -

People have strong feelings about TikTok harvesting and accessing sensitive data (opens in new tab) about them, according to our survey of 1,000 TechRadar Pro readers (500 in the US and 500 in the UK). 

We found that the majority of those that use the platform do care if the company tracks their biometric data, the way they look, or if it harvests the data generated through their devices’ sensors.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Artificial Intelligence

What is ChatGPT? Here’s how to use the popular AI chatbot

ChatGPT has continued to dazzle the internet with AI-generated content, morphing from a novel...
Tech News

You can now play Half-Life: Alyx from start to finish without a VR headset

Meh, we can't be bothered: In 2007, Valve released Half-Life 2:...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.