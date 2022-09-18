HomeTech GiantsAppleExcessive Protection: New iOS 16 Function Is Annoying Users When Copying and...

Excessive Protection: New iOS 16 Function Is Annoying Users When Copying and Pasting

Tech Giants Apple Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple releases first beta version of iOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 9.1
1663215638 apple releases first beta version of ios 161 watchos 91.jpeg
iOS 16 was released with new customization and security options, but recently some users have been bothered by a persistent permission that pops up all the time when pasting items from the clipboard. While the intention is to protect privacy, in this case the novelty has become an issue for some.

As shown in the MacMagazine portal example, the permission dialog is shown when pasting items such as text from the clipboard from other applications, which is annoying as this is a feature used several times a day by many users.

The portal also criticizes the lack of pattern in the pop-ups that allow this access:

In certain applications the pop-up appears repeatedly; in others, it is simply not required.

This seems to indicate that the novelty still needs more “polishing” to work properly.

excessive-Protection-New-iOS-16-function-Is-Annoying-Users-When.jpeg" width="380" height="736">

Permission to paste text in iOS 16. Image: MacMagazine

The best option would be to add options like “Always allow” and “Only this once”, after all the clipboard can contain sensitive data like document numbers, credit cards and more, so it’s not a good idea to keep it open for any application.

Another point would be to add an option to manage which applications can access the clipboard, allowing this permission to be removed or added if the user wants to.

