Excessive Protection: New iOS 16 Function Is Annoying Users When Copying and Pasting

iOS 16 was released with new customization and security options, but recently some users have been bothered by a persistent permission that pops up all the time when pasting items from the clipboard. While the intention is to protect privacy, in this case the novelty has become an issue for some.

As shown in the MacMagazine portal example, the permission dialog is shown when pasting items such as text from the clipboard from other applications, which is as this is a feature used several times a day by many users.

The portal also criticizes the lack of pattern in the pop-ups that allow this access:

In certain applications the pop-up appears repeatedly; in others, it is simply not required.

- Advertisement -

This seems to indicate that the novelty still needs more “polishing” to work properly.