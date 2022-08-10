HomeEntertainmentExceptional documentary about the animal world, narrated by the star of “Dr....

Exceptional documentary about the animal world, narrated by the star of "Dr. Strange", will come to Disney +

Exceptional documentary about the animal world, narrated by the star of "Dr. Strange", will come to Disney +
The animal world is so extensive that a large part of the human race cannot really measure it. For this reason, several well-known figures from the world’s film industry began to recognize its power, giving it the special place they believe it deserves, developing hand in hand with National Geographic a series of images, actions and events that will make you rethink if you really know nature. we talk about Supernaturalthe amazing new documentary to be seen very soon on streaming.

With Supernatural you will have the opportunity to experience a realm beyond human perception. This is a documentary series from the executive producer james cameron (Avatar, Titanic, Terminator), and narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, that will be issued from September 21, 2022, exclusively for Disney+, with 6 episodes.

First images of the advance of “Super / Natural”, from Disney Plus. (DisneyPlus)

Supernatural reveals that “thanks to the latest scientific innovations and film technology, the powers and supersenses of the world’s animals will be revealed, inviting viewers to experience the natural world as a specific species does.”

Nothing in the world is what it seems, including the animal kingdom. For example, there are creatures around us that seem ordinary, but actually possess superpowers that we are only beginning to understand. This documentary revolves around it.

First images of the advance of "Super / Natural", from Disney Plus. (DisneyPlus)exceptional-documentary-about-the-animal-world-narrated-by-the-star.jpeg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">
First images of the advance of “Super / Natural”, from Disney Plus. (DisneyPlus)

The official preview of Supernatural It also tells that inside it, “you will see trees that can talk to each other to defend themselves against an invasion, bees that work as a team to cook their enemies alive and owls that hiss like snakes to survive”; among many other extraordinary discoveries that you will not want to miss.

In addition to Cameron Y Cumberbatch, are part of this project Mary Wilhelm, executive producer of Plimsoll, Martha Holmes (Earth Live, Blue Planet), winner of several Emmy and BAFTA awards, and Tom Hugh Jones (Hostile Planet, Planet Earth II). As for its directors, those in charge will be Matt Brandon Y Bill Markham. All with experience in productions about the world of nature and animals.

First images of the advance of "Super / Natural", from Disney Plus. (DisneyPlus)
First images of the advance of “Super / Natural”, from Disney Plus. (DisneyPlus)

Supernatural It will make the audience aware of the imposing nature that surrounds us, revealing even the smallest things, such as flowers from the vision of bees, and eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals or flying along a soccer field. with squirrels that glow in the dark.

Welcome to a journey that will take you to a world beyond what you perceive.

