Excel, the ability to insert images into cells is coming soon

It will soon be possible insert images inside to Excel cells : Microsoft’s spreadsheet software has supported images in its documents for years, but so far they’ve remained somewhat floating over to the cells, and essentially regardless of their size and properties. Starting in December, however, images can be made an integral part of the spreadsheet – they will be data for all intents and purposes.

The current implementation can cause major headaches in layout for a spreadsheet, especially for those who insert multiple images – for example graphics. Apparently the new feature will be handled via the IMAGE command/function. General Availability, i.e. the availability for all users of the stable version of the application, is scheduled for December 2022, despite the rather recent inclusion in the roadmap – November 8th. Affected platforms are Mac, Web, Android, and Windows desktop.

That’s not the only news coming for the next month on the entire suite office Microsoft 365. We briefly mention the most significant ones: