Ex intel guy (who signed laptop ‘disinfo’ letter) has more thoughts about Russia, Biden and Trump – twitchy.com

Shortly before the 2020 presidential election, Politico was among media outlets publishing a story about over 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter expressing their belief that reports about Hunter Biden’s laptop were likely to be part of a Russian disinformation campaign:

More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” The letter, signed on Monday, centers around a batch of documents released by the New York Post last week that purport to tie the Democratic nominee to his son Hunter’s business dealings. Under the banner headline “Biden Secret E-mails,” the Post reported it was given a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said he got it from a Mac shop owner in Delaware who also alerted the FBI.

And you know what happened next. The letter calling the Hunter Biden laptop story possible Russian disinformation ironically turned out to be disinformation. However, the letter and subsequent media reports served their purpose and kept the Biden laptop story out of the news and gave social media platforms an excuse to censor anybody who mentioned the story as fact.

Now, just because that “disinformation” letter turned out to be just another attempt to influence the results of the election (which is ironic considering that’s what they were accusing Trump of trying to do), that hasn’t stopped the lib media from welcoming some of those who signed the laptop letter as truthful “experts.”

A former CIA agent who signed the letter was on MSNBC and of course he was again being taken seriously because he said exactly what the Left wants to hear:

Fmr CIA agent @Mpolymer: “If Trump had actually won the election, think about — Ukraine would be part of Russia, the NATO alliance would be shattered.” “With Biden’s trip to Europe, he is welcomed as not only, frankly, the savior of Ukraine, but also the savior of Europe” pic.twitter.com/MGJWxqRmh1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

Has this guy ever asked himself why Putin waited for Biden to take office before he tried to take Ukraine?

If my memory is correct, Trump did win an election and Ukraine remained independent and un-invaded. So the point is demonstratively false. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 22, 2023

Their growing desperation to spin this guy into a capable leader is just sad at this point. https://t.co/aM6yajqzKI — 🇺🇸 ❄❄⛄❄❄ (@Brooklyn__Girl) February 22, 2023

And they have no intention to stop pushing this BS because there’s no shortage of media outlets happy to allow them to do so.

