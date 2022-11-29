Evolution of GDDR6: Samsung creates GDDR6W memories and promises to double the performance of video cards

Samsung announced this Tuesday (29) the new GDDR6W memory modules, such that they promise to double the performance and capacity of the GDDR6 standard before the launch of GDDR7. Graphics cards equipped with these components will see gains in their bandwidth, allowing the hardware to better handle heavier workloads. This is the first 64-pin graphics memory for data transfer, i.e. twice as many connections as GDDR6. This will allow the new modules to double their capacities from 16 Gb to 32 Gb, without increasing the footprint of the die🇧🇷 The South Korean achieved this feat by reducing the size of the pins by 50%, also ensuring more energy efficiency.

One of the great differentials of the GDDR6W is the use of the Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) technology, which installs the die of memory directly on a silicon platform instead of an integrated circuit board, which reduces package thickness and improves heat dissipation. See the comparison of both technologies below:

- Advertisement - Despite being constructed in layers, a GDDR6W package is just 0.7 millimeters tall, ie 36% thinner. In addition to the physical advantages, the performance benefits will also be noticeable with the modules capable of delivering twice the bandwidthreaching performance of HBM memories.

“With the GDDR6W, we are able to promote differentiated memory products that can satisfy various customer needs – an important step towards securing our leadership in the market,” said CheolMin Park, Vice President, New Business Planning, Memory Division, Samsung . Samsung has not revealed the availability forecast for the GDDR6W memory modules, but claims that it has completed the hardware standardization at JEDEC, so that the technology can be adhered to by several manufacturers in the industry. The South Korean now intends to analyze the applications of this invention in HPC, notebooks and other segments.

