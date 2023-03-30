Evolution in mobile technologies requires innovations in Security | Article

By Renato Citrini – Senior Product Manager at Samsung Europe’s Mobile Experience division

Smartphones today have a much greater relevance in people’s lives when compared to the scenario a decade ago. Devices are becoming more and more fundamental in our lives, as we do absolutely everything on our cell phones. Shopping in the market, noting shopping lists, bank transactions, broadcasting series and videos, online games, photos with the people we love most and in our favorite places… there are so many features that I dare say that it is more likely to forget the key from home than the cell phone. Innovations in this market, of course, follow people’s behavior pattern to deliver increasingly premium experiences involving mobile devices. Powerful cameras that work in different lighting conditions and deliver images in very high resolution; powerful processors that support several tasks running simultaneously, without losing performance, applications and accessories that help with productivity and day-to-day tasks. And each time an innovation is launched, greater public engagement with these devices – and, inevitably, more personal and sensitive data being stored on devices and circulating through networks.

Europeian legislation, especially the General Data Protection Law, already guarantees several mechanisms for the protection of personal and company information. But since the mobile technology sector is so innovative in launching new trends and devices, how much can it also contribute to ensuring the safety of individuals who rely so much on their smartphones and who choose to use them on a daily basis in the execution of the most diverse tasks? Telegram prepares a Premium version with exclusive functions - Advertisement - If there is innovation in technology, it is essential that there is also innovation in Security. And it is up to the leaders of this market not only to inspire debate, but also to present solutions that are consistent with the impact that launches generate in society – especially those considered premium.

A very current example is the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G line, announced by Samsung on the 1st of February. Samsung’s new premium smartphones deliver secure experiences and data privacy – that’s because the devices come with Samsung Knox protection. But today’s smartphone security solutions go further. Samsung Knox, for example, offers the secure folder, a feature that allows you to create an exclusive space on the device to store content that users want to keep confidential, whether applications, documents, photos or videos.