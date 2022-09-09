Evil West pre-order is now available and the game gets new gameplay video

Evil West is a third-person action game that will be released for Playstation 4 and 5 (which should receive an exclusive still in 2022), Xbox Series S|X, PC (which recently won a Pokémon competitor) and Xbox One in November of this year. Now, the pre-Order of the title produced by Four Home Entertainment and Flying Wild Dog is now available.
The game’s environment is an American Western and one of the highlights is the large arsenal of weapons that the player will have at his disposal throughout the game. In general, there are several shotguns, pistols and even flamethrowers that the user can handle when controlling Jesse, the protagonist. In addition to the pre-order announcement, a 13-minute gameplay video was released:
Anyone who pre-orders will have access to a pack with skins for both the protagonist and their weapons. However, it seems that there are no plans to release a more robust edition of the game with custom items. The posted video of the game shows the graphics and some of the explicit violence present in the title.
You can also see a lot of fluidity in combat, in which the main character uses and abuses his arsenal of weapons to defeat enemies. Anyone interested can pre-order the game, which should have its official launch on November 22.
And you, what did you think of the gameplay of this game? Do you think it’s worth buying the title on pre-sale or do you intend to wait? Tell me in the comments!