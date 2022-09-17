EVGA cuts ties with NVIDIA and walks away from the GPU business. How it affects the industry

Major —and unforeseen— decision in the technology sector. has opted for a featured change in its activity and move away from the GPU . As revealed by youtuber Gamers Nexus and international media, the company has decided to end its relationship with NVIDA after decades of collaboration and will not manufacture cards based on the Californian multinational’s RTX 4000 series GPU. The decision has a notable impact for the company. The Register specifies that GeForce sales represent 80% of EVGA’s revenue.

The announcement comes between reproaches from EVGA towards NVIDIA. Its executive director, Andrew Han, would have pointed out to Gamers Nexus that the decision is made by a matter of “principles”, not financial. Among the reasons he has outlined is the alleged opacity of NVIDIA when sharing information about products or its pricing policy. The decision comes in a complex scenario, marked by the drop in profit margins or the drift of the GPU market itself.

The company will also not seek to partner with other giants, such as AMD or Intel.

A decision of draft

EVGA has made a name for itself in manufacturing NVIDIA GeForce GPUs over the last few decades. In a terse statement posted on the EVGA forum, it limits itself to noting that it will continue to support its graphics cards, but “will not carry the next generation.”

That, yes, will continue to market the existing stock. “EVGA is committed to our customers and will continue to offer sales and support in the current line,” they highlight from the firm’s forum.

The company would have also recognized that it will sell the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 to losses of hundreds of dollars in order to be competitive with the Founder’s Edition.

NVIDIA has also commented on the decision. Speaking to PC Gamer and The Verge, the American multinational notes: “We have had a great partnership with EVGA over the years and we will continue to support them in our current generation of products. We wish Andrew Han and our friends at EVGA all the best.” The gap left by EVGA in the graphics cards for the firm opens an opportunity for other manufacturers.

While primarily known for its graphics cards, EVGA also makes power supplies, motherboards, and other PC components and accessories. The company reportedly assured Gamers Nexus that it has no plans to lay off employees. The step back from the GPU business still poses a challenge for its 280 employees.