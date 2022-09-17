EVGA announces exit from the graphics card market and blames NVIDIA for the decision

THE EVGAone of the biggestvideo card manufacturers, announced on Friday (16) its departure from the GPU market and the end of its partnership with NVIDIA. The company highlighted that will provide full support to consumers who still purchase products. The information was released by several international hardware channels and confirmed by the Europeian website Adrenaline with EVGA. THE card division represents about 80% of the company’s revenue currently.

According to the CEO of EVGA, Andrew Han, the company is not for sale and will continue on the market with other products, such as power supplies, for example. Initially, there are also no plans to expand operations to other categories. - Advertisement - The company assured that the consumers who have branded video cards will receive full support and warranty. EVGA will continue to sell the RTX 30 series GPUs until stocks are exhausted, but will not release RTX 40 series models. It is worth noting that the EVGA is one of NVIDIA's few exclusive GPU partners, and the company has not commented on plans to release NVIDIA models. OMG or give Intel. The fate of the officials is still uncertain at this point.

Toxic relationship with NVIDIA

Also according to the report of international hardware youtubers, who went to EVGA headquarters to talk to the executives, the company stated that the termination of the partnership is the fault of NVIDIAfor maintaining a toxic and distrustful relationship. - Advertisement - The manufacturer complained that it did not receive enough information about the functioning of the products and was only aware of the prices in the announcement to the public, in addition to not having access to the functional drivers of the GPUs for testing, what caused problems. Another highlighted point is that NVIDIA has become a partner competitor with “Founder’s Edition” models, which are sold at cheaper prices. Price cuts and changes in the mining market also played a role.

