Everything you need to know about Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

xbox -game-pass-at-launch/">Xbox Game Pass, will allow each member to enjoy a Ultimate library that has more than a hundred titles on consoles or on the computer

The new Xbox plan that allows access to games is coming to several countries around the world GamePass with friends and family, to play the title on different devices at the same time.

Each member will be able to access the library that has more than one hundred titles for console or computer. Up to four people can be added to this plan in the same membership, but all with their own access to the games

This plan has not reached all Latin American countries, but it is expected that by mid-year it will already be in a large part of the world. Enrico Torodirector of product marketing for Xbox Game Pass, stressed that it will be easier for gamers and their peers to complete different worlds in video games.

The marketing director indicated that the people who share the membership must live in the same country as the plan.

What you need to know to access the service

On the other hand, the Xbox Marketing Director indicated that people who share the membership must live in the same country as the plan.

Likewise, the remaining time of the membership will be converted to the new plan, that is, the monetary value of the old membership will be taken as the basis. For example, an entire month of Ultimate will convert to 18 days of subscription to this plan, so you won’t lose any of the remaining value on your existing subscription.

“The conversion is at the end and users will have to wait for their new membership to expire before they return to the old one,” the company said.

Another recommendation is that the conversion is not available to members of invited groups.

“Before joining a group, any team member can cancel their existing subscription or wait until it expires”, meaning if they don’t have a Microsoft account, invited friends and family will have to create a Microsoft account. Microsoft new and login to participate.

Lastly, members with xbox all accessin countries that have the service enabled, will not be able to participate in this plan.

At the moment, Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is in Chili, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and Sweden.

The president of Microsoft confirmed that the company reached an agreement with Nintendo to bring Xbox games to the company's consoles for the next 10 years.

xbox to nintendo

Microsoft President Brad Smith confirmed that the company has reached an agreement with Nintendo to bring Xbox games to the consoles of the Japanese company for the next 10 years.

The manager assures that this alliance is “part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activisionas call of dutyto more players on more platforms”, making it clear that the titles will arrive at the same time on the consoles of both companies “with all the features and content”.

This first-person shooter franchise has been away from Nintendo consoles for 10 years, as Ghost It was the last installment of the saga that came out for the Wii OR and the switches and has not had any version of the game by decision of the developers.

The alliance not only opens the door to these games but to all those created in Xbox Game Studios where there are sagas of great tradition such as Halo, force, Gears of War, Doom, fallout, Age of Empires and more, that they would have the opportunity to be in the Nintendo ecosystem for at least the next 10 years.