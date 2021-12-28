Everything you need to know about HDMI 2.1a, the new version of HDMI

By now we are all familiar and familiar with HDMI technology. In every home there is always one to connect a video game console or simply to view computer content on a television. The news about this right now is that the HDMI License Management has announced the new version HDMI 2.1a. A very interesting technology that comes to enhance the quality of images that we see on the screens.

However, this new installment of HDMI incorporates an operating mechanism that will help squeeze the image quality of the screens you use.

This is the new version of HDMI 2.1a

The new version of HDMI 2.1a is nothing more than an update of version 2.1 HDMI that incorporates a new mechanism for its operation. This is the so-called Source Based Tone Mapping, whose function is to make the images fit as well as possible to the screens to which they transmit. We understand this when we know that the so-called Tone Mapping or Tone Mapping is an image processing technique that matches the digital signals sent through the cable, with the luminance and color of the screen. Typically this is a job done by the same screen, however with HDMI 2.1a the processing will be from source.

In this way, if you are watching a video whose definition and quality exceed the capacity of the screen, HDMI 2.1a will manage to squeeze the best version of the image from the screen. For this reason, the name of this technology begins with “Source Based”, referring to the fact that the processing is carried out at the source and not at the destination.

However, it should be noted that to use the new version of HDMI 2.1a, both the source and the destination will be compatible. In that sense, in order to use it on your television, it will be necessary to first make it go through a firmware update.