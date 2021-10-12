Everything you need to be a professional streamer

Thinking of being a streamer? Internet users more interested in this type of content can stop being mere spectators to add material to the network through specialized teams. But what are those teams? There are alternatives for all prices so you can have a production with acceptable quality by Internet standards.

To follow in the footsteps of your favorite streamers, it is necessary to meet certain technical requirements to broadcast live, without losing video quality or interaction with the audience. NVIDIA can provide streamers with the technical support they require, relying on their RTX graphics cards and the following softwares or features:

NVIDIA Broadcast: transform any room into a home study. Take live broadcasts, voice chats, and video conferencing to the next level with AI-enhanced voice and video. Eliminate annoying background noise, video noise, and enjoy other possibilities (such as virtual backgrounds and autoframe) with just one click.

NVENC from NVIDIA: it is a separate section of the GeForce GPU that is used to encode video so that the CPU does not carry all the work. This helps the system run games and perform other resource-intensive tasks, making live streaming easier. Next-gen hardware encoding and CUDA-accelerated quality options combine to display the highlights of each game.

NVIDIA GeForce Experience: facilitates live streaming of games in your PC library via your selected live streaming service. It supports live streaming with Facebook Live, YouTube Live, and Twitch, which achieves the highest performance without sacrificing quality.

