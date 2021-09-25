Everything you can get on Telegram besides messaging

We always talk about Telegram like what could be the most advanced messaging app. Functions that are just coming to WhatsApp recently, have been in the application of the Durov brothers for several years. However, today we are facing more than a simple messaging application. Telegram has all kinds of hacks or tricks that allow us to carry out tasks that we do not imagine.

In that sense, we want to take a look at all those options that the platform allows, from the simplest to the rarest.

Opening the door to Telegram hacks

Telegram is a platform with seemingly endless possibilities, thanks to the number of options they offer for basic and advanced users. For example, those who do not have much knowledge, have access to channels and can create groups. However, more advanced users can turn their gaze to the useful bots, which are the lifeblood of most Telegram hacks.

Thus, we are going to begin to walk through the options offered by the application beyond messaging.

Set reminders

Telegram has saved messages chat that we can use as a personal notepad. The interesting thing is that the option to schedule messages is also available here. In that sense, being a chat with yourself this would be a reminder.





To do this, go to saved messages, write what you want to remember and press and hold the send button. This will display the option “Create reminder”, touch it and the options will be displayed for you to choose the date and time of the alert.

Send photos without compression

When it comes to sharing photos through Telegram on your mobile, the application applies compression automatically. This makes the image lose a bit of quality, something that is not convenient if we need the photo in its best version. However, within the Telegram hacks there is one that allows us to send them without being compressed.

To do this, when sharing an image, do not select the ones shown from the Telegram gallery. Instead, select File at the bottom and there you will see the options to browse for your photo from the gallery or any storage drive. This will prevent the app from compressing the image when sharing it and the recipient receives it with the best quality.

The Telegram image editor

A very interesting section of Telegram is in its native image editor. Unlike other applications, Telegram offers many possibilities when it comes to sharing photos. In that sense, when you touch the clip icon and select an image from the gallery, you will immediately go to the editor.







At the bottom you will have 3 options, one for cropping, the second is to add text and even stickers to the photos and the third will allow you to make adjustments to the contrast, saturation, temperature and more. So, we have a very complete photo retouching section, to be a messaging app.

Theme creator

Telegram’s customization options are excellent and allow you to even modify the size of the text. But also, in terms of appearance, we can select the predefined themes or create our own themes. This is a great option because it is easy to use and everything is a matter of selecting the colors of each element of the app.

To get to this section, go to Settings and then to Chats.





Once there, touch the icon with the 3 vertical dots and the Create Theme option will be displayed.





This will display the editor where we must select the colors we want for each section. Another very complete section that puts the possibility of fully customizing the app in the hands of its users.

The secret chat

This option does have to do directly with messaging, but it is worth mentioning for the quality of its implementation. At a time when WhatsApp is experimenting with deleting messages and images from a single view, Telegram takes light years.

Secret Chat is an option where you can choose a person to chat in a chat in which you cannot take screenshots, it is end-to-end encrypted and the messages self-destruct in a time determined by yourself. Additionally, the possibility of forwarding messages received by this means is blocked.





To create one, you just have to touch the new chat option at the bottom right and on the next screen you will see the option of “New Secret Chat”.

Custom notifications

Within Telegram hacks, personalized notifications represent one of the best and most interesting. In the app we have the possibility to decide what the notifications we receive look like when a certain contact writes us. This way, if you give priority to some people, you can show a preview of the message instead of hiding it.





If you want to activate personalized notifications, you will only have to enter the chat of the contact in question and touch their profile photo. In the menu that appears, you will see the option “Notifications”, when you touch it, some options will be displayed where we are interested in “Customize”.





This will take you to a new menu where you will have to activate custom notifications and later, you can start giving it the configuration you want.

The trick of creating GIFs

One of the lesser known Telegram hacks is the ability to create your own GIFs. To carry out this little trick, the first thing to do is to record a video from the application and before sending it, you will see that it takes you to an editing area. On that screen, you will be able to remove the audio from the video and in this way it will be sent as a GIF.

Telegram bots

This has been a topic that has been covered since TekCrispy where we are always checking for news in this aspect. Bots are the lifeblood of a whole host of tasks that transcend the messaging options of the app. There are bots for every need, from translating to converting voice memos to text and vice versa.

If you want to find interesting bot options for Telegram, you can visit this article or this one where we make recommendations with great alternatives.

Telegram as a platform has managed to transcend the functions of a simple messaging application. Natively, it incorporates many options that provide facilities to handle material such as photos and videos. But also, through bots we can go much further, doing things like downloading books or finding out about the weather.

If you are a Telegram user and want to get the most out of it, feel free to try these tricks and bots to enhance your experience.