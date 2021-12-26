Everything we know about Apple’s AR glasses

Apple

Next year, Apple is rumored to be able to release a new AR augmented reality glasses, which has been widely buzzed about. It seems that they will be very expensive but of a very high quality as well. But it never hurts collect all the rumors that have been coming out about these glasses. I do not know if it will have many signs of successTaking into account that everything that Apple does always has its fans who will buy it even if they do not know what for, it will be necessary to see what other uses we can use the AR glasses for. Apple’s AR glasses will be a very high-tech device and will be priced accordingly Apple’s AR glasses at the moment they are just a rumor and the existing images are just a concept. Compiling what has come out so far about the glasses, we know that it will have an adjustable headband in the style of Apple Watch and a mesh cushion reminiscent of AirPods Max for greater comfort around the user’s eyes.

We can also intuit that it will be fMade of Aluminum with a curved black glass panel on the front of the headphones. This will make the device lighter since having the glasses on for a long time with a high weight would make the user experience quite bad.

Some of those reports in which it is collected how the AR glasses would be, maintains that they will have two 8K ultra high resolution displays with advanced eye-tracking technology and the ability to pass real-world video through the viewfinder and display it to the user, offering a “mixed reality effect”.

So collecting and to have everything in a more visual way, we can say that some Aluminum glasses with the AirPods Max comfort They will have a curved glass with two screens with 8k capacity. Of course, I already know why it is said that Apple’s glasses for this coming year have the appearance of being premium.

It scares me to know the price at which they can come out in the market. We assume that it will not be little and I think that if the predictions are fulfilled, next year It will be a year full of new information about this device.