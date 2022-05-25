Everything that is known about the Xiaomi Mi Band 7

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Xiaomi has a large number of devices on the market, suffice it to mention that it has some of the best mobiles of 2022. It also has some of the best activity bracelets, such as the Xiaomi MiBand 7 which is expected to have an excellent value for money, although all the details are not yet known.

Although all the features and specifications have not been fully revealed, the advance that Xiaomi has given is enough to have a good idea of ​​​​what it will offer. In addition, a leaked image has given a clue to the cost that the smartband could have. What is not known for sure is whether the device will have GPS.

To begin with, the launch date has been revealed, since the smartband arrived on the Chinese market yesterday together with the Redmi Note 11T, this information was exposed by the official poster. Another crucial point is that the screen of the smartband will be OLED and will have larger measurements than the current bracelet. Despite the photo that is circulating, it is difficult to notice the difference through it. We will have to wait for the measurements of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 to be revealed.

A big plus point is that the battery capacity will increase to 250 mAh. It is double that found in the Mi Band 6, which only has 125 mAh. Various rumors claim that the bracelet will have a power saving mode and include the function of the always-on screen.

Price and availability

The amount is not official, but they assure that the variant with the NFC chip will cost around 40 euros. Likewise, it is possible that the model for the United States and Europe will undergo modifications and be sold a little more expensive, but the increase would not be too much. As for the global launch, there is no official date, although it could come out in a few weeks.

