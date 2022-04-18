Everything that is known about the Google Pixel Watch

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Google is having a very busy year 2022 because, as always, it will bring several products to the market. For example, the first news of the Google Pixel 6a mobile has already begun to circulate after the launch of the Google Pixel 6. There are always many rumors around, but nothing true. But in this medium-cost terminal, everything does not end, since the company will possibly also launch the Google Pixel Watch, a smart watch that aims to become a benchmark.

The Google Pixel Watch will be the fundamental pillar of Wear OS, it will be in charge of promoting the platform.

The company of the great G wants its smartwatch to be the perfect ally of Wear OS because the system has not been as successful as expected. With the arrival of this watch, better use could be made of the OS that Google has created. This is what is known about the smartwatch:

-Design of the Google Pixel Watch: The code name of the Google smartwatch is “Rohan” and it has been carefully designed to fully exploit the potential of Wear OS 3. The watch is expected to have a circular screen without bezels and will have a knob that will serve to navigate in the menu. . The watch strap would be in various colors (orange, yellow and white) and would have 32 GB of internal storage.

-Integration with Fitbit: Logically, the watch produced by Google will have all the necessary sensors to cover the health section. Such is the case with a heart rate monitor, gyroscope, accelerometer, etc. To add more value, the Pixel Watch would be integrated with Fitbit, a company that Google bought last year, to offer accurate and comprehensive data synchronization.

-Google Assistant: A great point in favor is that the smartwatch would have the Google assistant incorporated to make it more complete and useful. This will allow you to differentiate yourself from other devices on the market and add some exclusive features that will be very interesting.

-Chipset and battery: The Google Pixel Watch will have a Tensor chip with enough power to run all kinds of tasks. The chip build will be based on Samsung’s 5nm Exynos, but with some Google-specific modifications. When it comes to battery life, it will most likely offer a day of use.

-Release date and price: There are two probable launch dates, it could be presented in May at the I/O 2022 event or in June when the Google Pixel 6a is launched on the market. As expected, the smartwatch will not be a cheap device, the price will be around 230 euros.

